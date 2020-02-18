Fire destroys 3 businesses in South Dakota city

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. (AP) — The mayor of a small southwestern South Dakota community says three businesses in the city’s downtown historic district have been lost in a fire.

Hot Springs Mayor George Kotti says the Vault restaurant, China Buffet and the Quilt Shop were burned in the massive fire.

Officials say the fire began in the Vault restaurant about 8:30 p.m. Kotti says some apartments attached to the Quilt Shop also burned, but no one was injured in the blaze. The businesses with sandstone facades are in the city’s historic district.

Hot Springs has a population of about 3,700 and is about 57 miles south of Rapid City. 

