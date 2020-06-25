Fire crews contain wildfire near Mount Rushmore

CUSTER, South Dakota (KCAU) – Fire crews in western South Dakota have contained a large wildfire that started near Mount Rushmore on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the state brought in more resources to battle the blaze in Custer State Park, which is just six miles south of Mount Rushmore.

State officials said the fire had burned around 60 acres, with 117 firefighters, an airplane, and several helicopters brought in to help get the fire under control.

President Trump plans to attend this year’s firework display at Mount Rushmore on July 3 for the 4th of July holiday.

Wildfire monitors are concerned that the holiday fireworks display in the area could spark more fires.