FFA state convention makes first Rapid City stop in 90 years

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The FFA‘s annual state convention is headed to Rapid City for the first time in 90 years.

The Rapid City Journal reports the convention will be held April 11-13 at the Central State Fairgrounds.

The convention will look different due to COVID-19 protocols, however.

The livestock show will be broken up into groups and people will be staggered throughout the convention.

Some events have been cancelled, including workshops and a meal reception to recognize participants, and the number of teams competing has been cut from the typical 65 to 70 squads to 35.