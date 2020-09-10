Fewer initial claims for unemployment benefits in SD

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — State officials say there were fewer new claims for unemployment benefits in the past week in South Dakota.
The Department of Labor and Regulation says there were 536 initial claims processed for the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5. That’s a decrease of 94 claims compared to the previous week.
Labor officials say a total of $1.4 million was paid in state benefits, in addition to about $2 million in federal coronavirus pandemic compensation.
Total state unemployment benefits paid since mid-March is nearly $79 million.
Latest Stories
- President Trump to hold news briefing Thursday
- Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department moving to Expo Center
- Democrats reject scaled-back $500B virus relief bill in Senate vote as prospects dim for more aid before election
- Iowa Gov. Reynolds calls on Des Moines Public Schools to bring kids back to the classroom
- Caught on camera: Man throws puppy 30 feet in air; now facing felony animal abuse charge in Oklahoma