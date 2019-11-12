FEMA awards $250,000 to South Dakota for assistance programs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KCAU) – A grant awarded to the state of South Dakota will go towards helping those needing food and shelter.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced that $250,000 would go to the state by the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP). The program helps to provide groups that help with non-disaster related emergencies with food, shelter, rent, mortgage, and utility assistance.

Funding will be distributed by the State Set-Aside Committee, who use a formula to determine how much goes to which Local Recipient Organizations. The boards of those organizations then give the funds to agencies in their counties.

Agencies that are interested in applying for the EFSP must meet certain requirements. They are as listed:

Be non-profit Have accounting capabilities Practice non-discrimination Demonstrate the ability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter services Convene a voluntary board (if a private entity)

For information on where to apply, interested groups should contact the State Set-Aside Committee Chair Matt Gassen at 605-335-0364. Applications are due by November 22.