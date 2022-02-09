SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A federal judge has granted a preliminary injunction in a case brought by Planned Parenthood against Governor Kristi Noem.

Judge Karen E. Schreier issued the injunction which will further stall the implementation of new rules regarding medical abortions.

The suit, in which Planned Parenthood was joined by the ACLU, was brought to stop new abortion pill rules from taking effect in the state of South Dakota following an executive order issued by Noem that directed the Department of Health to enforce new rules regarding medical abortions.

These new rules would require women seeking a medication abortion to return to a doctor three times to receive drugs for a medication abortion. Planned Parenthood said that’s not possible at South Dakota’s only abortion clinic because the doctor who prescribes the pills only flies to the state twice a week.

Schreier wrote in her conclusion that “Planned Parenthood has met its burden of establishing that the four factors for a preliminary injunction weigh in its favor.”

As a result of the injunction, the state is now prohibited from enforcing the following portion of the new rule:

Between 24-72 hours after taking Mifepristone, if the pregnant

woman decides to continue with the medical abortion, the pregnant

woman must return to the licensed abortion facility to receive the

proper amount of Misoprostol. A licensed physician shall dispense

the Misoprostol to the pregnant woman in the same manner as

required for Mifepristone under this section. DOH Rule blocked from taking effect by the injunction

You can read the full judgment by Schreier.

The rules were momentarily on hold due to a temporary restraining order granted previously by the judge, but Planned Parenthood and the ACLU were seeking the injunction, which would be more permanent.

The hold on the executive order was set to expire Wednesday.