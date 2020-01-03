FBI investigating federal agent’s shooting of South Dakota suspect

The FBI seal is seen before FBI Director Christopher Wray news conference on the inspector general’s report at FBI headquarters on Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Authorities are investigating a federal agent’s shooting of a suspect near Rapid City that began with a car chase on the Pine Ridge Reservation last month.

The Rapid City Journal reported Thursday that the FBI is investigating what prompted the car pursuit and the reason for the shooting.

Federal prosecutors will then decide if charges are warranted.

Authorities have released few details of the shooting on December 19.

The suspect’s name, what he or she was wanted for, or the seriousness of the injuries all remain unanswered.