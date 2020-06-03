FBI investigates two homicides on Rosebud reservation

ROSEBUD, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say two homicides that happened this week on the Rosebud Sioux Reservation are “totally separate” cases and are unrelated.

FBI spokesman Kevin Smith says 48-year-old Lloyd Walking Eagle was fatally shot near the All Stop gas station in Rosebud last Sunday afternoon.

Twenty-one-year-old Joshua Bordeaux was found beaten to death the next morning in the South Antelope community, the Rapid City Journal reported.

Rosebud Sioux Capt. Iver Crow Eagle says suspects are in custody but have not been charged by federal prosecutors.

He says the motives for the crimes aren’t yet known.