Fatal two-vehicle crash west of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that occurred Saturday morning at the intersection of LaMesa Drive and South Dakota Highway 38 west of Sioux Falls.

Authorities say that around 7:36 a.m., a 2000 Lexus SUV was southbound on LaMesa Drive when it failed to stop at the intersection of South Dakota Highway 38 and collided with a 2013 Honda Pilot that was eastbound on the highway.

The 34-year-old male driver of the Lexus was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The 52-year-old female driver of the Honda Pilot suffered minor injuries and was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.