Fatal two-car crash near Clark, South Dakota

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – One person was killed in a two-car crash early Tuesday morning on U.S. Highway 212.

The other person only received minor injuries.

The names involved in the crash have not been released yet pending on notifying the family members.

According to court documents, a female driving a 2017 Ford Explorer was westbound on U.S. Highway 212 when it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a male driving a 2019 Ford F-350 pickup.

The 29-year-old female was pronounced dead at the scene. The 47-year-old male sustained minor injuries. He was transported to the Watertown hospital.

The Clark County Sheriff’s office said that both of the drivers were wearing seatbelts.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.

