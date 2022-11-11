Updated 5:25 p.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people died in a three-vehicle crash west of Sioux Falls Friday.

According to the Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates a 2005 Ford F150 pickup was eastbound on Interstate 90 when it rear-ended an eastbound 2019 Toyota Prius.

The pickup driver lost control. The pickup entered the median and continued into the westbound lane where it collided head-on with a westbound 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 SLT pickup pulling a gooseneck trailer.

The 70-year-old male driver of the Ford pickup and the 34-year-old male driver of the Dodge pickup died.

Their seatbelt use is currently under investigation.

The two 74-year-old occupants of the Prius were not injured.

Parts of Interstate 90 were closed due to the crash Friday afternoon.

The crash remains under investigation.