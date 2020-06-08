Fatal crash in Lincoln County kills teen, leaves two injured

TEA, S.D. (KCAU) – A 19-year-old is dead, and two other teens are injured after a one-vehicle rollover in Lincoln County, South Dakota.

The rollover took place Saturday around 7:08 p.m. one mile south of Tea.

A 2017 Dodge Ram pickup was traveling on 273rd Street when the driver lost control and rolled the pickup into a ditch.

According to police, the 19-year-old who died was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was ejected from his passenger seat and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, 19, and second passenger 18, both men, received minor injuries and were transported by ambulance to Sioux Falls hospitals.

Charges are pending against the driver.

Names of the three people have not yet been released pending the notification of family members. They were the only people involved in the incident.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this point.

