Family of man killed by police ask about nonlethal measures

South Dakota News

by: , Argus Leader

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Family members of a man shot and killed by Sioux Falls police are questioning why officers did not use nonlethal measures in a confrontation with him.

The brother and sister-in-law of the man who was killed have identified him as 52-year-old Elwood Dwyer. Police say he was shot by police after an hour-long stand-off Thursday when he exited a house armed with a knife and charged at officers.

Dwyer was suspected of stabbing and wounding three people who were known to him, including two adults and a juvenile. Their conditions are not known.

The Argus Leader reports police have not said whether other methods were used to subdue Dwyer before he was killed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News