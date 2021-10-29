Family of man killed by police ask about nonlethal measures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Family members of a man shot and killed by Sioux Falls police are questioning why officers did not use nonlethal measures in a confrontation with him.

The brother and sister-in-law of the man who was killed have identified him as 52-year-old Elwood Dwyer. Police say he was shot by police after an hour-long stand-off Thursday when he exited a house armed with a knife and charged at officers.

Dwyer was suspected of stabbing and wounding three people who were known to him, including two adults and a juvenile. Their conditions are not known.

The Argus Leader reports police have not said whether other methods were used to subdue Dwyer before he was killed.