Families enjoy their weekend at South Dakota state parks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Many South Dakota families settled into a good night’s sleep under the stars this weekend.

It’s Open House Weekend at all South Dakota state parks and recreation areas. There was no entry fee and fishing fee through Sunday.

“We ran home last night for a quick baseball game for one of the boys. They had the choice to come back or stay in town, and they chose to come back, of course. So, they like it, and my husband works in Sioux Falls, and he can easily commute from here to work and haul the camper for us to join us on the weekend,” said Ashley Halvorson.

The family had bought their camper last year at the start of the pandemic, and they plan to remain avid campers this summer.