Explosive unit disarms World War I military shell in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — During a daily news briefing on Monday, police spokesman Sam Clemens said a World War I military shell was cleared without incident on Sunday.

Clemens said the World War I shell was reported on Saturday afternoon at the 100 block of North Grange Avenue in Sioux Falls.

Clemens said it was believed that the shell had belonged to a relative and had been in the home for a long time.

The Sioux Falls Police explosive unit responded on Saturday, Oct. 17, and secured the shell.

An explosive unit at the Ellsworth Air Force Base was contacted because it was a military shell, stated Clemens.

The military unit made the shell safe, Clemens said.