SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An emergency response is underway in Miller, where an explosion at the high school was reported.

School board chairwoman Natalie Bertsch said there was an explosion and fire in the shop area of the high school. As of 9:42 a.m., no injuries were reported, Bertsch said.

Bertsch said all students had been evacuated.

The Hand County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an explosion had occurred in the agriculture workshop at the school, and that a fire was still ongoing.

The emergency manager could not give details at this time, but confirmed that they were dealing with an active fire.

People in the town of Miller report hearing the explosion from several blocks away and seeing smoke coming from the roof of the school.

According to The Miller Press, the Miller Fire Department, Ree Heights Fire Department, Wessington Fire Departments, Hand County Ambulance, Hand County Emergency Manager, Miller Police Department, and Hand County Highway Department all responded to the incident.

Pastor Teresa Whetsel of the United Methodist Church in Miller told KELOLAND News that students had been evacuated to the UMC and to St. Anne’s Catholic Church, both near the school.

Whetsel said that as of 10:00 a.m., all students had been released to their parents/guardians, and that to her knowledge, there had not been any injuries reported. Whetsel said both churches had previously been designated as evacuation locations for the school in the event of an emergency.

KELOLAND News will continue updating this story as more info becomes available.