Expired driver license extension for South Dakota ends December 30

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) — December 30 is the deadline for people to renew their expired South Dakota driver licenses and ID cards.

According to a release, when COVID-19 temporarily shut down the state’s driver license stations in early March, Gov. Kristi Noem issued an exemption delaying the renewal of driver licenses and ID cards that expired on or after March 13. That exemption ends December 30.

In the past nine months, the Driver License staff has tried to reduce the backlog of renewals by having exam stations open additional days. You may also have seen or heard commercials about our “Renew 2020” campaign, letting people know how they can renew online.

If you can renew your license online we encourage you to do that. Here’s how:

To apply online go to renew2020sd.com for further information.

You may access and print instructions and an application at renew2020sd.com to renew by mail.

The renewal fee is $28 for a regular license and $33 for a CDL.

The mailing address is Driver Licensing Program, 118 W. Capitol Ave., Pierre SD 57501.

To apply by mail, contact their office by email at dpsdl@state.sd.us (preferred method) or call at 605-773-6883 for a renewal by mail packet.

If you must renew in person, you must make an appointment in advance at the South Dakota Department of Public Safety website. The appointment times are filling fast so please do that as soon as possible.

If drivers do not have either one renewed by Dec. 30, you could be cited by law enforcement for driving with an expired license.