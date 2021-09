PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Two inmates who escaped in a stolen Special Olympics vehicle on Friday have been apprehended, the Department of Corrections has confirmed.

32-year-old Thomas Wilson and 22-year-old Peyton Laird were arrested in Pennington County on Sunday, two days after escaping their community service jobsite in Sioux Falls.

Wilson and Laird are currently being held at the Pennington County Jail.