BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A man who escaped from a minimum-security lockup in Bismarck has been arrested in South Dakota.

David Corn was arrested by the Aberdeen Police Department on Wednesday night.

An Aberdeen woman authorities said helped him flee from the Missouri River Correctional Center south of Bismarck was arrested earlier Wednesday.

Authorities said the woman picked up Corn at the center Tuesday morning. She’s facing charges with felony conspiracy to commit escape and accomplice to escape.

Corn pleaded guilty in April to fleeing police, drug possession with intent to deliver, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

A judge sentenced him to three years in prison.