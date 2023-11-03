SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement radio communications will soon be encrypted in South Dakota’s two biggest communities.

The Sioux Falls Police Department, Rapid City Police Department, Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office and Pennington County Sheriff’s Office jointly announced Friday the public will not be able to listen to their radio communication beginning Monday, November 13. Authorities cited officer safety as well as consideration for victims and witnesses when announcing the change.

“We have had numerous situations just recently where we are catching people engaged in criminal activity who are listening to our scanners either in their earbuds or in their phone app,” Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum said.

Thum, Rapid City Chief of Police Don Hedrick, Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller and Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead all shared their thoughts at a news conference Friday.

