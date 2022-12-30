SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Rosebud Indian Reservation has experienced considerable challenges because of recent weather. Eric Emery, EMS director for the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, shared an update with KELOLAND News on Thursday.

“Still a lot of people without wood, a lot of people still without propane, but I think most of the reservation is accessible at the moment,” Emery said.

Emery will be a legislator in Pierre during the upcoming legislative session. He’s among various South Dakota lawmakers KELOLAND News will be interviewing for a report set to air on Tuesday.