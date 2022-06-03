UPDATED 3:45 p.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After being evacuated for nearly an hour, people were reentering the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls around 3:45 p.m. Friday.

Law enforcement responded to an emergency call at the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls Friday afternoon.

KELOLAND’s Bridget Bennett reported stores near the southern entrance, between Macy’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods, of the Empire Mall were evacuated as police investigated a suspicious package left nearby.

She shared what she’s learned in the video below.

A mall store employee says he was told a bomb threat was called in and police are investigating a suspicious package.