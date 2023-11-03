SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Emily’s Hope announced a $30,000 Grant to Expand their Substance Use Prevention Curriculum.

Emily’s Hope is a non-profit organization dedicated to removing the stigma of substance use disorder and providing financial assistance for treatment.

Emily’s Hope has recently received a generous three-year grant from the South Dakota Community Foundation.

This grant is intended to expand the reach of the non-profit K-5 Substance Use Prevention Curriculum to more schools across the state of South Dakota.