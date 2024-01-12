KYLE, S.D. (KELO) — Rosie Lip is the kind of person who improves someone’s day after just a quick conversation. She’s a cashier at Kyle Grocery on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

“I really like working for Miss Liz … she really helped me at my lowest,” said Lip, who is a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe.

Miss Liz is owner Liz May, who runs the store and also represents the area in South Dakota’s House of Representatives. She is married to a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe and like Lip lives in the Kyle area.

“There are a lot of really, really good people on the reservation, and that is something that I don’t want anybody to ever lose focus of,” May said.

Dan Santella: What do you think about living on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation?

“It’s hard, to be honest,” Lip said. “It’s kind of really hard to live on the reservation. I would say just from being a tribal member … a person who lives on the reservation.”

“When we still have people that don’t have running water and electricity or a built-up road to get in the back country to where they live, how do we ever expect things to move forward?” May said. “We live in a modern society now with the internet. Lot of people don’t have access to the internet. We need to address those kind of things.”

“Sometimes it’s hard for us if some of us don’t have vehicles,” Lip said. “It’s kind of hard for us to find a mechanic to help us fix our vehicles.”

No matter how difficult things are, Lip looks at the bright side. After all, one of the words May uses to describe her is “optimistic.”

“I don’t have running water,” Lip said. “I have a faucet that’s like, literally probably like so many yards away from my home where I’m staying at. And I just recently, couple of months ago, got my light pole. And so I’m kind of excited about that.”

“Electricity, running water, roads, sewer, internet, those kind of things, they need to happen, but once again you go to the size of this reservation,” May said. “It is huge, and it’s very rural, and not something that’s somebody going to just snap their fingers and flip a switch and it’s going to happen.”

Like many of the people KELOLAND’s Lauren Soulek and Dan Santella met on Pine Ridge, May says drugs are a massive problem on the reservation.

“I feel strongly that maybe we need to be a little more tuned in to who’s coming to the reservation and how these drugs are getting here,” May said. “With my experience over the years we’ve had the cartel, the Mexican cartel that comes in here.”

But this grocery store is a bright spot in this corner of southwestern South Dakota.

“I’m responsible for an area,” May said. “I have people that depend on this store for their basic needs.”

“I’m a single parent, and I try my best to support my children with this job,” Lip said. “And I’m like, if I didn’t have this job it probably would have been really, a lot more harder for me.”

“We’ve got 15 employees. I’ve got great bunch of employees. I love ’em all,” May said. “They have some hard lives, too. But if I quit and my grocery store is not here, that’s 15 people that don’t have employment, and so we have to constantly keep pushing forward.”

But they don’t have to push forward alone. And if a visitor stops by Kyle Grocery, maybe Lip will be their cashier.

“A lot of my customers always like coming back all the time because of how nice I am and how I greet everyone,” Lip said.

“I just, so bad sometimes, just wish people would come and really spend time and get to know the area,” May said.

The “Emergency & Hope on Pine Ridge” series from KELOLAND’s Lauren Soulek and Dan Santella continues Friday.