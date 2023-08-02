SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The drought has affected many states in the U.S. and Iowa is feeling the effects as well.

46 out of 99 counties have been authorized for emergency grazing/haying use of Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) acres, announced Monday, July 31st.

Landowners participate in the CRP for land conservation in exchange for a yearly rental payment. The program eliminates agricultural production and plants. This improves water quality, increases wildlife habitat and decreases soil erosion.

Once the counties reach the D2 or severe drought level and are outside primary nesting season, (May 15th through August 1st) the counties are automatically approved for emergency grazing or haying, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

CRP participants must receive approval for emergency haying or grazing by their local FSA office before action can be taken. Participants will not have a CRP rental payment reduction under the emergency drought authorizations.

The emergency haying timeframe ends August 31 and emergency grazing ends September 30, 2023.