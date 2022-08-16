SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Emergency crews were called to an area near the Sioux Steel construction site in downtown Sioux Falls Tuesday morning.

Here’s a look at the scene from the KELOLAND LiveCam at Falls Park around 8 a.m.

Photos from KELOLAND News photographer

Photos from KELOLAND News photographer

View of the scene from Falls Park LiveCam

View of construction scene from Falls Park LiveCam

View of the scene from Falls Park LiveCam

View of the scene from Falls Park LiveCam

View of construction scene from Falls Park LiveCam

You can see lights from a fire truck through the fog. A crane had fallen onto one of the unfinished buildings on site.

Lloyd Companies says they are working to lift the crane, but no one was hurt. Construction will continue on the west side of the building while they figure out the impact of the crane.

Our KELOLAND News crew was at the scene.