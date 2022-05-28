RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A project years in the making, Ellsworth Air Force Base has broken ground for the first of three dozen major projects that will support the incoming long-range B-21 bomber.

Gen. Anthony Cotton, Air Force Global Strike Commander, says the 95,000-square-foot Low Observable Restoration Facility, or LO, will have “specialized equipment to ensure that the free world’s next generation stealth bomber is sustained and maintained.”

U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson said China and Russia have the capacity to strike us almost anywhere in the world, almost anytime they want, so it’s important that the U.S. has platforms like the B-21 that can project American force across the globe at a moment’s notice.