SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After a bill to ban Critical Race Theory (CRT) from K-12 education failed in the South Dakota legislature this past March, Governor Kristi Noem signed an executive order Tuesday to implement oversight over education content.

The executive order would require the Department of Education (DOE) to review all standards, content, program and education materials and provide a report to the governor by July 1. Any content found to be promoting what the governor defines as ‘divisive concepts’ would have until October 1 to be revised.

Loren Paul, president of the South Dakota Education Association, told KELOLAND News on Wednesday that the order is ‘chilling’ as there is no clear guidance yet on what this means for South Dakota educators.

“The truth is that Governor Noem’s executive order is just a distraction from the real conversations we need to be having about schools and it sends the wrong message to educators in the schools that are already at a breaking point,” Paul said.

Paul added that both educators and parents are more concerned with ensuring schools in South Dakota have the resources and staff needed for students to ‘have the freedom to learn.’

In the quarterly Indian Education Advisory Council meeting on Wednesday, Sarah White, executive director for the South Dakota Education Equity Coalition, called for an emergency meeting to discuss how this order will affect students and educators in South Dakota, especially Oceti Sakowin Essential Understandings and Native American students.

“This was enacted with no consultation, and we are blindsided by this,” White told the council members.

Joe Moran with the Department of Education said that the department was not aware of the order and learned about it with the rest of the public. He said that the DOE is still learning about what this order will entail and the department’s role going forward.

In the council meeting, the members voted in favor of holding an emergency meeting in May to discuss the order and see what progress is made.

In a phone call with KELOLAND News, Paul said that the order itself does not describe how it will be enforced and that Critical Race Theory is barely mentioned. In the order, the term Critical Race Theory is used once but the governor provides her own definition of what the theory teaches which is included in the ‘divisive concepts’ listed.

“I don’t believe Governor Noem’s executive order really discusses Critical Race Theory, does it?” Paul said prior to today’s council meeting. “She refers to, ‘here are the things I want focused on’ and I think the real focus should be on making sure schools have the resources necessary to have fully staffed schools so students can receive the support they deserve.”

Paul added that students in South Dakota should be provided with learning environments that foster classroom discussions including multiple perspectives of historical events and civics.

“Our students deserve a complete and honest education.”