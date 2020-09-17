Education groups say containing coronavirus a ‘nightmare’

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Representatives of South Dakota school boards, administrators, and teachers told lawmakers on Wednesday that trying to manage coronavirus infections among students and staff has so far been a “nightmare.”

As the number of COVID-19 infections in schools has grown, administrators have found themselves trying to balance keeping schools open, protecting students and staff, and considering the legal liability, they could face if they don’t do enough to prevent infections.

Wade Pogany, the director of the Associated School Boards of South Dakota, says, “It’s just a nightmare.”

There have been 667 cases among students and staff in South Dakota’s schools.

