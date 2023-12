WAKONDA, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota is more acquainted with tornadoes than earthquakes. However, for some South Dakota residents this afternoon, a magnitude 3.0 earthquake rumbled the ground.

According to the United States Geological Survey, a 3.0 magnitude earthquake occurred near Wakonda, South Dakota Sunday, December 10.

The depth of the earthquake was about 8.3 km deep.

Typically, people begin to feel earthquakes at 3.0 magnitude, according to the USGS.