PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The format will be the same Monday for the last of four public hearings on proposed social-studies standards for South Dakota public schools.

That’s according to Mary Stadick Smith, deputy secretary for the state Department of Education.

The 9 a.m. CT hearing is at the Pierre Ramkota Conference Centre (920 W. Sioux Avenue.) Smith said the state Board of Education Standards will follow the process used at previous hearings in Aberdeen, Sioux Falls and Rapid City.

“Following introductory remarks offered by the Department of Education, each side – proponents and opponents – will get 90 minutes of time. Individual testifiers are allowed up to four minutes,” she said.

The department is taking advance registrations for testimony, whether in-person or via Zoom, according to Smith.

She said that remarks of registered testifiers will be heard by the board in the following order, as time allows:

1) persons on location;

2) persons joining via Zoom; and

3) persons who testified at a previous hearing.

“If time allows,” Smith said, “the floor will be open to persons on location that have not registered. Following testimony on both sides, the department will offer a rebuttal.”

The governor-appointed board also will consider any written comments that the department receives no later than Thursday, April 13.

All of South Dakota’s largest education groups have lined up against the proposal from Governor Noem’s administration. So have all nine tribal governments.

The School Administrators of South Dakota announced its opposition Wednesday, as did the statewide associations for curriculum directors, elementary school principals and special education administrators.