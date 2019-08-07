DUI, drug arrests tick upward at Sturgis rally

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) — DUI and drug arrests are up at this year’s Sturgis motorcycle rally.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol’s daily tally shows 72 drunken-driving arrests, up from 56 a year ago on the same date. The patrol says 158 felony or misdemeanor drug arrests have been made, up from 115 last year.

The rally also saw its first fatality Monday afternoon when a 29-year-old man missed a curve south of Lead and was thrown from his cycle. He wasn’t wearing a helmet.

Eighteen people have been injured in accidents so far, down a fraction from last year.