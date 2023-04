VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in Vermillion are looking into what sparked a dryer fire on the USD campus.

Authorities say it happened at an apartment building on University Street just before 4 p.m. Monday. Crews arriving on the scene found smoke coming from the laundry room.

All residents were evacuated from the building.

No one was hurt.

Firefighters were on the scene for around 2 hours.