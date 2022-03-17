SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Drug overdose deaths have reached another record high in the United States, as fentanyl and other synthetic opioids flood the drug supply. However, overdose deaths from methamphetamine and other psychostimulants are up by 40 percent over the previous year.

An estimated 105,752 people died of drug overdoses in the 12-month period ending October 2021, according to new data out this week from the CDC. Two-thirds of those deaths involved synthetic opioids, with fentanyl as the most prevalent.

The CDC first reported that overdose deaths surpassed 100,000 annually in data through April 2021. This latest data through October of 2021 is a 16 percent increase over the previous year.

South Dakota had a 27 percent increase in overdose deaths from the previous year, with an estimated 95 people in the state dying from overdose.

Minnesota had a 28 percent increase in overdose deaths, while Nebraska, Iowa, and North Dakota all saw increases of approximately five percent.

South Dakota Percent Change in Predicted 12 Month-ending Count of Drug Overdose Deaths, by Jurisdiction: October 2020 to October 2021

Percent Change in Predicted 12 Month-ending Count of Drug Overdose Deaths, by Jurisdiction: October 2020 to October 2021

Minnesota Percent Change in Predicted 12 Month-ending Count of Drug Overdose Deaths, by Jurisdiction: October 2020 to October 2021

Iowa Percent Change in Predicted 12 Month-ending Count of Drug Overdose Deaths, by Jurisdiction: October 2020 to October 2021

Nebraska Percent Change in Predicted 12 Month-ending Count of Drug Overdose Deaths, by Jurisdiction: October 2020 to October 2021

North Dakota Percent Change in Predicted 12 Month-ending Count of Drug Overdose Deaths, by Jurisdiction: October 2020 to October 2021

Only New Hampshire, Hawaii, Delaware and Wyoming saw a decline in overdose deaths.

According to health officials, the stimulants seen in overdoses often include those laced with fentanyl.