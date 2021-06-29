Drought relief: Noem signs order allowing mowing in ditches

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks with FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, right, on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, during a tour of a site where broadband internet fiber was recently installed near Brandon, S.D. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A state of emergency order signed by South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem will allow producers to begin mowing ditches for hay.

A Department of Transportation rule prohibits mowing ditches in eastern South Dakota until mid-summer primarily to provide cover for pheasant chicks.

Noem says the mild winter and early spring has put most of the pheasant hatch “well behind us” and reports for the upcoming pheasant season “look fantastic.”

Noem says the order signed Tuesday will allow producers to immediately gain access to hay for their livestock.