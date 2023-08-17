STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Sturgis that left one man dead.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says it happened on I-90 just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Photo from the Meade County Sheriff’s Office

A semi was eastbound at mile marker 30 when it left the road towards the median while crossing a bridge.

It hit the bridge and fell over into the median and onto a parked train. Two of the train cars derailed.

The Meade County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of the scene.

The 70-year-old driver was taken to the hospital where he later died. I-90 eastbound was closed for around 2 hours.