DPS releases videos of AG Ravnsborg’s interviews in crash investigation

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) — Videos of two interviews conducted with South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg following a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash on Sept. 12 in Hyde County have been released by the South Dakota Department of Public Safety at the direction of Gov. Kristi Noem.

The crash, which occurred just west of Highmore, resulted in the death of pedestrian Joseph Boever, who was struck by the Attorney General’s vehicle as Mr. Boever was walking on the north shoulder towards Highmore. Gov. Noem requested that DPS lead the investigation.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Ramsey County Coroner’s Office in Minnesota, and a private crash reconstruction expert from Wyoming also participated in the investigation.

Both interviews were conducted by Special Agents of the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Portions of the audio and video have been redacted because the Attorney General referenced confidential information that is not relevant to this crash investigation.

The videos can be found here.