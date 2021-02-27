Dozens protest transgender female athletics legislation in South Dakota

FILE – In this June 30, 2019, file photo parade-goers carrying rainbow flags walk down a street during the LBGTQ Pride march in New York, to celebrate five decades of LGBTQ pride, marking the 50th anniversary of the police raid that sparked the modern-day gay rights movement. Democrats flooded Twitter and email inboxes this week with praise for the watershed Supreme Court decision shielding gay, lesbian and transgender people from job discrimination. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Dozens of advocates for transgender students protested in Sioux Falls and around the state to speak out against legislation that prohibits transgender girls from participating in female sports at public schools.

The bill has already passed the House and was sent to a Senate committee.

The legislation means female sports would only be available to participants who are female based on their biological gender at birth.

The bill’s sponsors say it will promote fairness in female sports.

Opponents of the bill include the American Civil Liberties Union which says the bill is unconstitutional.