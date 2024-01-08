Sturgis, S.D. (KELO) — Sturgis is in the final steps of adding a new event to the end of their motorcycle rally.

AMA Pro Racing will feature a flat-track style of racing that will bring in three different styles of racing.

The Sturgis Rally is looking to keep riders around through the end of the event.

“So we focused on adding something to that last weekend that would maybe pique the interest of people who you know, may leave before that last weekend is done so this is one of those events,” Sturgis Director of Communication Deb Holland said.

The Rally used to incorporate street racing and is hoping to bring it back this year.

“We brought in AMA Pro Racing as a partner of ours. You know, one of the most well-respected motorcycle racing companies in the world,” Outkind Partner Ben Keane said.

This new event brings with it a unique twist, with three different divisions of racing all taking place throughout the downtown streets of Sturgis on a half-mile loop.

“We’re trying to create a spectacle, bringing racing back to the city streets of Sturgis, for more of a historical type, but also being innovative with bringing in racing for different segments,” Keane said.

The city is putting a major focus on safety for this event for their spectators.

“We’re talking about barriers and making sure we have catch fences and so all of the people watching are safe. We have had motocross downtown before but this is a different type of racing, this flat track,” Holland said.

This deal is still in the final stages and could be finalized as soon as next week to start at this year’s Motorcycle Rally.