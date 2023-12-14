SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Sioux Falls man is working to make South Dakota a safer place for the LGBTQ community through his statewide resource of queer-friendly businesses called “Dorothy’s List.”

Over 100 businesses, including retail stores, restaurants and health care services, have made the pledge to support, advocate for and not discriminate against queer people in South Dakota.

“The struggle to find businesses or organizations that are openly LGBTQ friendly, that’s a big concern for people, especially in the queer community,” Adam Jorgensen, the creator of Dorothy’s List, said. “They want to be able to go somewhere, go to a doctor, go to a therapist or just go to a store and be able to be free whoever they are.”

Jorgensen’s idea for creating a list for queer-friendly businesses has been years in the making, but the project really started taking shape in March 2023 after Jorgensen became a Billie Sutton Leadership Initiative fellow and secured a grant for the project.

The list officially launched in October, and since then, more businesses have reached out to Jorgensen so they can get on the list too.

One of those businesses was The Bean, a coffeehouse in Vermillion. Co-owner Leslie Gerrish said she heard about the project in an article and knew The Bean needed to be on the list.

“Our business has always been pretty vocal about the importance of being an ally and we feel that we’re a place where all people are welcome,” Gerrish said. “If we’re already doing this stuff, if we’re already making ourselves an ally, then adding ourselves to this list is kind of a no-brainer.”

Gerrish said Vermillion has a lot of queer people and allies who hold Pride events and attend marches and protests. With the city’s LGBTQ-friendly community, Gerrish said she knew Vermillion should be represented on the list in some way.

“I’m hoping we can get more of the businesses who are already doing the work to register,” she said. “It’s a combination of making sure there’s representation around the whole state, not just in Rapid City or Sioux Falls. I know there are a lot of places around the state that are doing a lot of great things and getting us on this list is just another way to get our name out there.”

Jorgensen said it was important to him that the businesses on the list understand they might catch flack for being openly supportive of LGBTQ people and made sure the businesses on the list were prepared to handle any backlash.

“I want the businesses and organizations on this list to really stand firm in their belief and understand that some people might disagree with them, but they’re not going to waver in their beliefs,” he said.

April Bolton, owner of Inspiring Hope Counseling, said she’s committed to offering a safe space and helping queer people with their mental health.

“By being on the list, you kind of make a commitment that this is a welcoming space for individuals who identify as LGBTQ, so it’s important for me that people know that about my business,” Bolton said.

According to Jorgensen, mental health professionals were an important industry to include on the list. Lauren Glazier, owner of Cultivate Counseling, said individuals who identify as LGBTQ have a higher risk of mental health issues and suicidal ideation. Cultivate Counseling is on the health care services on Dorothy’s List.

“It’s really important for me as a counselor to openly express that I’m an affirming, inclusive, safe space for people in that community to come and work on those issues and just to feel safe and accepted and validated in their experience,” Glazier said.

The name, Dorothy’s List, comes from the mid-twentieth-century phrase “Friend of Dorothy’s.” The coded phrase was used by gay men when they wanted to know if someone else was queer without explicitly asking. They would drop the question, “Are you a friend of Dorothy?” and if the other person knew what that meant, they were safe to come out themselves. Dorothy comes from Judy Garland’s character in “The Wizard of Oz.” Garland was known for supporting the LGBTQ community and considered a gay icon.

Jorgensen said the long-term goal for Dorothy’s List is to highlight the businesses listed throughout the year and work with owners to strengthen their positions as allies and give them resources to fight anti-LGBTQ legislation and discrimination.

“There’s no place like South Dakota to me,” Jorgensen said. “I live here for a reason, I stayed here for a reason and I think everyone should feel at home in South Dakota regardless of who they are.”