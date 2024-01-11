SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Sioux Falls students returned to classes Wednesday following back-to-back snow days created by the winter storm. The long layoff meant many students missed out on free and reduced meals at schools from Saturday through Tuesday. Local non-profits are working to fill the void.

The Faith Temple Food Giveaway sends emergency food bags to families in need through the DoorDash online delivery service. Faith Temple saw a tenfold increase in demand for the service during the two days school was called-off in Sioux Falls.

“On a normal day, we’ll have about 10 emergency deliveries and during the snow days, we had ten-times that. We were averaging about 100 emergency deliveries a day, so we were keeping Door Dash busy as well as our warehouse staff busy as well,” Faith Temple Food Giveaway Assistant Director of Operations Josh Hayes said.

Faith Temple expects to make another 100 emergency deliveries this week because its food giveaway this Friday is now canceled because of the cold weather.

“Even though school’s back in session, we still see those requests coming in continually. So, we’re planning to accommodate as many as we can and really get that food directly into those households of families with kids who need them,” Hayes said.

The snowstorm also forced Feeding South Dakota to cancel its weekly food distribution at Laura B. Anderson Elementary on Monday night. That cancellation impacted about 150 families.

“When families are struggling. A snowstorm like this can really impact them greatly. They already are relying on food at school, so having opportunities to get food after school, or outside of school hours is really important,” Feeding South Dakota CEO Lori Dykstra said.

Dykstra urges families in need to check Feeding South Dakota’s website or call the 211 Helpline Center for information about future distributions. Food insecurity can worsen along with the winter weather.

Hayes says the DoorDash delivery drivers volunteer for the service. It’s not like Faith Temple forces them to drive in bad weather.