SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man who stabbed and killed his ex-girlfriend’s dog may not have to serve any prison time.

On Tuesday, a judge has sentenced Jerry Smith, Jr. to two years of probation for two counts of animal cruelty.

He also received a 2-year suspended sentence, which means as long as he stays out of trouble, he won’t go to prison.

Smith killed the dog in 2021 in Colton, as the animal was feeding her puppies.

One of the puppies also died. Another was hurt. Court documents say the dogs belonged to Smith’s girlfriend who he’d broken up with earlier that day.