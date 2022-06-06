SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We now have a better understanding of the sheer amount of evidence collected in the Jason Ravnsborg crash investigation.

On the night of September 12th of 2020, the Attorney General’s car drove onto the shoulder, hitting and killing Joe Boever near Highmore.

Thousands of documents for the upcoming impeachment trial by the state senate are posted on the State Legislature’s website.

The evidence now includes technical reports, witness statements, verbatim interviews, phone records and photos submitted by prosecutors.

167 files in all.

The photos show everything from Ravnsborg’s car at the scene, which is parked back in the lane of travel, to state troopers walking the crash scene. There are photos of the flashlight Joe Boever was carrying as he walked on the shoulder, and a disturbing image of a mark on the pavement reportedly created by Boever’s body.

A ghostly image shows how investigators recreated the scene. A forensic map displays tread lines and vehicle placement. It shows how far Boever’s body was thrown from the impact and how far the car traveled with Boever’s body on it. It also shows details like where the flashlight landed and a piece of the bumper.

Phone records are interesting because they show just how much detail investigators got from Ravnsborg’s iPhone. For instance, it shows Ravnsborg’s call to 911 at 10:24:22 p.m.

The call lasted 2 minutes and 22 seconds.

Within the next seven minutes, Ravnsborg walked 848 steps. Two and a half minutes after the 911 call, he turned on the flashlight in his phone. Nine minutes after the 911 call, he took a picture of his car.

It shows Ravsnsborg left the scene by 10:51 p.m. only 25 minutes after he made his call to 911.

The evidence is available to the 35 state senators who will decide if the Attorney General should be removed from office. The trial begins June 21 in Pierre.

The full list of documents can be found here.