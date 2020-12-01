Doctors hope virus downtick holds as deadliest month ends

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Doctors from South Dakota’s largest hospital systems say they hope that a recent downtick in virus cases holds steady after the Thanksgiving holiday.

The state is concluding its deadliest month of the pandemic to date. Health officials reported three deaths from COVID-19, bringing November’s total of deaths reported to 521. That’s more than all other months of the pandemic combined.

The total death toll from the virus is currently at 946.

The state has seen its average number of new cases reported over the last week decline to 976 a day but one in every 129 people tested positive in the past week.