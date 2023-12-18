SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Two Democratic lawmakers representing Sioux Falls announced they will not be seeking reelection in 2024 during a news conference Monday.

Senator Reynold Nesiba and Rep. Linda Duba announced 2024 will be the final year serving in the South Dakota Legislature. Nesiba has served since 2017, while Duba started serving in 2019.

Former Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former state representative Jamie Smith announced he’ll be seeking the lone state Senate seat in District 15, while nonprofit leader Erik Muckey announced he’ll attempt to join current Democrat Rep. Kadyn Wittman for one of District 15’s two state representative seats.

Smith, Muckey and Wittman all praised Duba and Nesiba for their years of public service.

Smith said it was a honor to serve as a representative in District 15 and to run for governor in South Dakota.

“I’ve been on the sidelines for a little while, it’s time to be back in the game,” Smith said.

Muckey said he grew up in a rural South Dakota community and believes he can identify with 95% of the communities in South Dakota. Living in Downtown Sioux Falls the past five years, Muckey said he’s committed to hearing from voices that aren’t being heard in Pierre.

“I’ve worn a lot of hats and I’m excited to put them to work in Pierre,” said Muckey, who serves as the CEO of Lost&Found, a suicide prevention nonprofit.

Wittman, who won a representative seat in 2022, said she’ll be seeking another term fueled by a passion for public service “to create positive change not only in Sioux Falls but across South Dakota.”

District 15 has been one of the few districts in South Dakota to lean in the Democrat’s favor. Only 11 Democrats is serving in the South Dakota Legislature with 92 Republicans and two currently open seats.

Starting in January, candidates can begin circulating nominating petitions, while March 26 is the filing deadline for nominating petitions to be turned into the Secretary of State’s office to be listed as official candidates.

Representing South Dakota’s minority party

According to the secretary of state’s website, there’s 299,853 registered Republican voters in the state, compared to 146,135 registered Democrats and 87,976 Independents and 59,848 no-party affiliation.

Duba said the few Democrats in the South Dakota Legislature bring a different perspective and somewhat of a balance.

“We challenge our counterparts on the other side of the table but we roll up our sleeves and work with them,” Duba said. “It’s important to have different perspectives so that we come up with the best solutions for South Dakota.”

Nesiba said he believes after the 2024 election, there’ll be more than 11 Democrats serving in Pierre.

“I think the politics of America are at an inflection point. The head of their party denies that he lost an election in 2020. That’s a real problem,” Nesiba said. “South Dakotans understand that that loss happened.”

Duba said it takes quality candidates that want to work hard to serve.

“It really doesn’t or it shouldn’t matter what party you’re from — you’re libertarian, you’re independent, you’re Republican, you’re Democrat — the key is to get out there and talk to your constituents in your district,” Duba said. “If you can do that you can win in this state.”

Smith said campaigning for governor only strengthened his desire to serve people in South Dakota.

“I still have a lot of fire in me to do those things and I still have a lot of fire in me to make those changes,” Smith said. “To work together to try to make South Dakota the best state it can be.”