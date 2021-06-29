Disability services funding boost isn’t full fix, gives hope

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota is setting aside an unprecedented amount of money for residents with developmental challenges this year, but those who work in the field say it might not be enough to fix lengthy waitlists for those who need services.

Statewide, more than 5,000 South Dakotans have some form of developmental disability. The Department of Human Services has allocated an additional $28 million to agencies that provide housing and daily support services.

The total allocation is more than $200 million for the 2022 fiscal year.

Officials with community support providers say the additional funding will allow their organizations to raise wages to stabilize high turnover rates.