Dip in South Dakota unemployment, as officials urge virus caution

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Even as South Dakota’s unemployment numbers indicate the economic hardships created by the coronavirus pandemic seem to be easing, officials are warning that residents must remain cautious to prevent the spread of infections.

Health officials reported 60 new cases Thursday, and three more deaths attributed to COVID-19. They warned that attending summertime gatherings could increase the risk of transmitting or catching the virus.

Other states have seen dramatic spikes in infections as restrictions have been lifted.

President Donald Trump plans to attend a fireworks display at Mount Rushmore next week. Organizers are offering 7,500 tickets for the July 3 event.