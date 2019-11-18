Digital Exclusive: South Dakota launches campaign to help with meth epidemic

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The state of South Dakota launched a statewide campaign to help with a meth epidemic.

According to the press release, there have been 2,242 meth-related arrests throughout South Dakota between January and August of this year. During the same months, there have been more than 57,000 grams of meth seized and three lab incidents encountered. Also, according to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, South Dakota teens have reported meth twice as much as the national average.

During the summer this year, Mike Leidholt, South Dakota’s Corrections Secretary, said that 83 percent of court admission for controlled substances in the state have involved meth.

“South Dakota’s meth crisis is growing at an alarming rate,” said South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem. “It impacts every community in our state and threatens the success of the next generation. It is filling our jails and prisons, clogging our court systems and stretching our drug treatment capacity while destroying people and their families. This is our problem and together, we need to get on it.”

That’s why the state of South Dakota is combating the issues on multiple fronts. One way they are combating the issue is through law enforcement agencies. They have designed meth task forces in Sioux Falls and Pennington County.

The state is also combating it through its new ad campaign, “Meth. We’re On It.” During the ad campaign, they will be released state-wide advertising through TV commercials, radio ads, billboards and social media.

The South Dakota of Social Services, also wants communities to take action and have discussions and offer support to those struggling with meth.

This is a movement to educate South Dakotans on the signs of addiction, the treatment resources that are available and how to implement prevention techniques in their homes and among their communities,” said Laurie Gill, the South Dakota Secretary of the Department of Social Services.

If anyone you know needs help with meth addiction, call 1-800-920-4343 or text “onmeth” to 898211 for a list of resources and local treatment centers.