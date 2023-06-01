SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A big change is coming in Minnesota later this summer.

Recreational marijuana will be legal for people 21 and older.

Governor Tim Walz signed the bill Tuesday afternoon.

Starting August first, people in Minnesota can have up to two pounds of cannabis in their homes and up to two ounces on them in public.

“What we know right now is prohibition does not work. We’ve criminalized a lot of folks, we are going to start the expungement process on those records,” Walz said.

Meanwhile, recreational marijuana remains illegal in South Dakota.

Minnehaha County shares a border with southwestern Minnesota.

“People who use marijuana illegally in South Dakota currently, would they want to go buy it there and bring it back? I suppose that’s a possibility, but you’re talking about people who already use marijuana, and so I don’t see it having a big impact. Remember that while we border Minnesota, we actually border a very rural and conservative area of Minnesota,” Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead said.

Milstead says the legalization of recreational marijuana is something to be aware of and watch for.

“One of the concerns I have is that people that would go over there and use recreational marijuana and then drive into South Dakota,” Milstead said.

However, he says his deputies will keep doing what they already do: look for impaired drivers.

According to a Minnesota state website, recreational marijuana can be used on private property, homes and places with approved licenses or event permits starting August first.

You can’t use it while you’re driving.

It’s estimated it will take 12-18 months before someone can go into a store in Minnesota and buy marijuana products.