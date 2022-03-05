SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — UPDATE: 1:41 p.m.

Multiple people, according to the Sioux Falls Police Department, have been taken to the hospital for unknown injuries following the one-car crash.

UPDATE: 1:30 p.m.

The Sioux Falls Police Department tweeted that S. Minnesota Ave is shut down from W 11th Street to W 14th Street.









Photos of roadblocks around Starbucks crash

UPDATE: 1:26 p.m.

It appears a vehicle drove into the building.

It is unknown at this point if anyone was injured.







Photos on the scene of the crash.

There is a hole in the side of Starbucks at 13th and Minnesota in central Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Police Department and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue are on the scene.

No further information is known at this point.

This is a developing story, as more information becomes available KELOLAND News will update this story.